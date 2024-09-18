Latest Weather Blog
Grosse Tete Bridge set to reopen Sept. 24
GROSSE TETE - Grosse Tete officials said the Grosse Tete Bridge is set to reopen seven days a week starting Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The bridge was originally closed after a boat hit it on June 6.
Officials said final testing is done and that the bridge is ready to reopen for "temporary vehicle traffic." The bridge will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for barge travel.
The ferry's last day of service is Tuesday, September 24th, allowing residents to retrieve their vehicles. DOTD expects the final parts for bridge repairs to arrive in November, with 24/7 operations resuming possibly in December. Until then, the no-wake zone will remain in effect.
