79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grosse Tete Bridge set to reopen Sept. 24

1 hour 54 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2024 Sep 18, 2024 September 18, 2024 8:48 PM September 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GROSSE TETE - Grosse Tete officials said the Grosse Tete Bridge is set to reopen seven days a week starting Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The bridge was originally closed after a boat hit it on June 6.

Officials said final testing is done and that the bridge is ready to reopen for "temporary vehicle traffic." The bridge will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bridge will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for barge travel.

Trending News

The ferry's last day of service is Tuesday, September 24th, allowing residents to retrieve their vehicles. DOTD expects the final parts for bridge repairs to arrive in November, with 24/7 operations resuming possibly in December. Until then, the no-wake zone will remain in effect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days