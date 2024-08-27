95°
Grocery store employee arrested for allegedly filming 9-year-old receives additional child pornography charges
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested earlier this month for allegedly filming up a 9-year-old's skirt at a grocery store has received additional charges for being in possession of child porn.
Jonathan Gibbs, 24, was arrested Aug. 12 for allegedly filming a 9-year-old girl. Video footage showed Gibbs following the girl and her mother around for nearly half an hour.
After he was arrested, authorities searched through Gibbs' cellphone and laptop. They discovered multiple images containing child porn involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Gibbs has been in prison since his initial arrest. He has received additional charges for the possession of child porn.
