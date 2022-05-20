75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greyhound expands south Louisiana service

5 years 10 months 4 days ago Friday, July 15 2016 Jul 15, 2016 July 15, 2016 8:26 AM July 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Greyhound says it is expanding its service in south Louisiana to include stops in more cities and towns between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

Greyhound says stops in Raceland, Thibodaux, Morgan City and New Iberia will be added along with the two daily roundtrips between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

Bill Blankenship, chief operating officer for Greyhound Lines Inc. says thanks to the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, residents in those cities and towns are able to be a part of the bus lines' network.

In recent years, Greyhound has concentrated on nonstop service between larger cities, largely eliminating frequent stops to small towns and rural communities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days