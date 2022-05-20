75°
Greyhound expands south Louisiana service
BATON ROUGE - Greyhound says it is expanding its service in south Louisiana to include stops in more cities and towns between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Greyhound says stops in Raceland, Thibodaux, Morgan City and New Iberia will be added along with the two daily roundtrips between Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
Bill Blankenship, chief operating officer for Greyhound Lines Inc. says thanks to the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, residents in those cities and towns are able to be a part of the bus lines' network.
In recent years, Greyhound has concentrated on nonstop service between larger cities, largely eliminating frequent stops to small towns and rural communities.
