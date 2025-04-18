87°
Greenwell Springs Road near Oak Point store shut down due to gas leak

1 hour 35 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 2:33 PM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Greenwell Springs Road near the Oak Point store is shut down due to a gas leak, fire officials said.

Specifically, the 14000 block is blocked. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area.

