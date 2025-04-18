84°
Greenwell Springs Road near Oak Point store re-opened after gas leak
CENTRAL - Greenwell Springs Road near the Oak Point store was shut down due to a gas leak but has since been re-opened, fire officials said.
Specifically, the 14000 block was blocked.
