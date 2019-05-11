Greenwell Springs Rd. closed, likely for a few days, due to cave-in

Russell Robillard, Facebook

CENTRAL – Greenwell Springs Road caved and was closed Saturday evening because of a weather-related failure.

The highway was closed north of Hooper Road near the old hospital.

The road was damaged earlier in the week during previous rounds of rainy weather and finally failed late Saturday. Drivers reported a cross-drain culvert was sinking Friday morning.

The road was closed in both directions.

Emergency dispatchers were heard telling first responders to plan for a days-long closure.

DOTD advised this detour: Northbound traffic should detour via LA 408 west to LA 410 north to LA 64 east to LA 409 south to LA 37. Southbound traffic should detour via LA 409 north to LA 64 west to LA 410 south to LA 408 east to LA 37.

