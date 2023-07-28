83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Greenwell Springs Rd. closed due to accident

Friday, July 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Greenwell Springs Rd is NOW CLOSED in both directions (NB/SB) between Donnybrook Avenue and Morgan Road.

This accident involves an overturned truck. Emergency officials said the injuries were minor. We will keep you updated on the latest.

