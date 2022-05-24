87°
Greenwell Springs Road closed in Central due to 18-wheeler crash

By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down part of Greenwell Springs Road Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. just east of Central Thruway. Police said the truck struck the side of a car, leaving at least one person hurt. 

No other details on the wreck were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

