Green is good: Wearin' of the Green is a bit of luck for the Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - It's time to dust off your favorite green outfit.

Saturday morning, the 39th annual Wearin' of the Green parade rides through Baton Rouge. Along the parade route, thousands of people will join together in the capital city to celebrate.

Business owners along the route says even with LSU events dominating the year, it's likely bars will make more this Saturday than any other weekend, and that's a lot of green.

"This is our super bowl of events in this area," Aaron Saulnier, owner of Zee Zee's on Perkins said.

Right under the overpass on Perkins, folks gather for one of the biggest, most "Baton Rouge" events of the year.

"I mean there will probably be three to four thousand people just in this one area under the overpass," Saulnier said.

Down the road at Uncle Earl's, the party doesn't stop. Even though the parade doesn't make it's way past the business, owner Jordan Piazza says he'll still reap the rewards.

"20% of our annual revenue is in that one day, and so it's a big deal," Piazza said. "It's a very big event or us."

Uncle Earle's is such a popular hangout spot on parade day that they're able to pull in huge celebrity performers.

"In 2022, we had Nelly and Flo-Rida. 2023, we had B.O.B, Ying-Yang twins, and Juvenile," he said.

While Saturday is time for celebration, both business owners admit months of work leads up to the events. Saulnier says he started prep about four months back. That included lining up vendors and distributors.

He says up until the last float rolls through, things are always changing. The ultimate goal for both is to keep the party going.

"We're taking advantage of the fact that there's that many people already out, and how can we bring an act that will continue to party?", Saulnier said.