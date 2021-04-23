Greek raid turns up more than 4 tons of cannabis hidden in cupcake machine shipment

Photo: Euronews

ATHENS, Greece - Authorities found more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake-making machines in an April 16 raid.

A Greek financial crimes squad found the cannabis in a shipping container after they received a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The shipping container came from Lebanon and was scheduled to be transported to Slovakia.

More than 4.3 tons of cannabis were found in a hidden compartment of a metal tank that was packed in with the three cupcake machines, Greek authorities said. The cannabis is worth about $40 million.

Greek authorities received help from the drug enforcement agency of Saudia Arabia in investigating the case.