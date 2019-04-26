68°
Greedy Williams drafted by Cleveland Browns
NASHVILLE - Greedy Williams is joining former LSU football stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the Cleveland Browns.
The 6'3" 185 lb. defensive back was taken number 46 overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Browns traded up three spots to draft the Shreveport, LA native.
Last night the Buccaneers drafted linebacker Devin White with the fifth overall pick. Both White and Williams were staples of LSU defense last season.
We’re feeling Greedy ??— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2019
??: NFLN/ESPN/ABC April 26-27 pic.twitter.com/wOSsD5TfBO
