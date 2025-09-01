75°
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church celebrates 150th anniversary

By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - The Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church celebrated their 150th anniversary on Sunday. 

Pastor Clyde McNell says the celebration signifies the faith, community and service through the church. 

