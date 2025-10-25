73°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair to have delayed opening due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will have a delayed opening on Saturday due to severe weather passing over the area.
The fair, originally scheduled to open at noon on Oct. 25, will be delayed until further notice.
Fair officials are assessing the situation and will provide further updates here.
The livestock shows should continue as scheduled.
