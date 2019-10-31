Greater Baton Rouge State Fair reopened to public

BATON ROUGE - The 54th Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has reopened to the public after closing over the weekend due to inclement weather.

The family-friendly event began in 1965 as a trade show.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, in 1985 the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation took over operation of the event and began donating proceeds to the community in the form of scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations.

This year the fair's eleven-day run ends on November 3.

For more information, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/