47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair reopened to public

5 hours 24 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 4:19 AM October 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 54th Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has reopened to the public after closing over the weekend due to inclement weather.

The family-friendly event began in 1965 as a trade show.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, in 1985 the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation took over operation of the event and began donating proceeds to the community in the form of scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations.

This year the fair's eleven-day run ends on November 3. 

For more information, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/ 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days