Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will donate food boxes to feed over 1,000 families in EBR Parish
BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host a food distribution on Saturday.
On August 8, 2020 food donation boxes will be given out at 9301 Cortana Place.
The event will be from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank plans to feed up to 1,500 families.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early and face coverings are required.
