Great-great-grandson of Tabasco founder named new president and CEO of McIlhenny Co.

10 hours 43 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 10:30 AM June 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Acadiana Advocate

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana-based McIlhenny Co., which produces Tabasco sauce, has named the great-great-grandson of Tabasco creator Edmund McIlhenny as its new president and chief executive officer.

News outlets report Monday that Harold Osborn will take over the company, popularly known for creating the Tabasco brand and distributing Tabasco Pepper Sauce. The Acadiana Advocate reports Osborn worked on Southern Louisiana's Avery Island and in the Avery Island salt mine for the McIlhenny Co. when he was younger.

Avery Island was the birthplace of Tabasco Pepper Sauce and was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year. The newspaper says McIlhenny Co. was founded in 1868, making it one of the U.S.'s oldest family-owned companies.

