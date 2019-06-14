Grease fire damages restaurant on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a grease fire spread into a vent system inside a restaurant on Plank Road Thursday night.

BRFD responded to "Wings and More" just before 8:00 p.m. Investigators believe the the fire was sparked by a build up of grease in the vent system over a fryer.

Fire damage was contained to the vent system while the rest of the restaurant suffered smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters are estimating $25,000 in damages.