Grease fire damages restaurant on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a grease fire spread into a vent system inside a restaurant on Plank Road Thursday night.
BRFD responded to "Wings and More" just before 8:00 p.m. Investigators believe the the fire was sparked by a build up of grease in the vent system over a fryer.
Fire damage was contained to the vent system while the rest of the restaurant suffered smoke and water damage.
No one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters are estimating $25,000 in damages.
