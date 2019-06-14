69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grease fire damages restaurant on Plank Road

1 hour 41 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 11:00 PM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a grease fire spread into a vent system inside a restaurant on Plank Road Thursday night.

BRFD responded to "Wings and More" just before 8:00 p.m. Investigators believe the the fire was sparked by a build up of grease in the vent system over a fryer.

Fire damage was contained to the vent system while the rest of the restaurant suffered smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire. 

Firefighters are estimating $25,000 in damages.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days