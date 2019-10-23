54°
Grease fire burns apartment near Mckinley High School

Wednesday, October 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A grease fire was ignited by an overflowing pot at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 650 W. Mckinley St. around 6:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the kitchen of an apartment. The sprinkler system had activated and kept the fire from spreading. Another apartment received water damage from sprinklers activating. 

The fire was under control within 15 minutes. Investigators are estimating $120,000 in damages.

