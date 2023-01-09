Gray, Jr. scores 11 points in OT; Houston beats LSU 105-98

Image: LSUSports.net

HOUSTON - Rob Gray, Jr. scored 11 of his career-high 31 points in overtime to lead Houston to a 105-98 victory over LSU on Sunday night.



Gray was 10 of 19 from the field. Danrad Knowles had 20 points, and Damyean Dotson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Houston (6-1).



Keith Hornsby led the Tigers (4-4) with 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc in his season debut after returning from surgery in early November. Ben Simmons had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Tim Quarterman added 27 points with 10 rebounds.



Houston opened overtime with a 10-2 spurt, capped by a Galen Robinson, Jr., jumper, and the Cougars led 94-86.



Quarterman made a 3 to pull the Tigers to 97-94 with 53 seconds remaining. Robinson made one of two free throws, and Dotson forced a turnover and Devonta Pollard scored a dunk with 26 seconds left to seal it.