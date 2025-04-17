Grandmother arrested in New Roads infant murder case; mother arrested for murder

NEW ROADS - After a mother was arrested for the murder of their infant child, the infant's grandmother was booked for cruelty to juveniles, according to the New Roads Police Department.

Temika Lashel Butler was booked for indecent behavior with juveniles alongside the aforementioned cruelty to juveniles charge. Butler is the mother of Ke'Iondra Butler, 19, who was booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Officials said they were dispatched to a medical call for an infant child around 9:45 a.m. and began efforts to resuscitate after seeing red fluids from the infant's mouth and nose. The child later died at a hospital.

Police officials said Ke'Iondra Butler had inconsistencies in her story, leading officials to contact the coroner's office and the Louisiana State Police crime lab. The crime lab said her statements seemed inaccurate based on the evidence at the scene.

Police also retrieved a two-year-old child from Ke'Iondra Butler's home Wednesday and the child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Officials said the arrest of Temika Butler came after developments uncovered during the investigation. They also said no further details would be provided due to the nature of the case.