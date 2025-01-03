57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grandmother, 14-year-old granddaughter injured in shooting Thursday evening

2 hours 7 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 6:32 AM January 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left a grandmother and her 14-year-old granddaughter injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on St. Gerard Avenue off Airline Highway just after 5 p.m. Thursday. The two victims were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening. 

Trending News

There was no word on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days