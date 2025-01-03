Grandmother, 14-year-old granddaughter injured in shooting Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left a grandmother and her 14-year-old granddaughter injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on St. Gerard Avenue off Airline Highway just after 5 p.m. Thursday. The two victims were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

There was no word on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.