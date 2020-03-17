Granddaughter announces engagement through window of assisted living facility amid coronavirus outbreak

NORTH CAROLINA- A woman visited her grandfather at an assisted living facility Monday afternoon with big news but could not enter the building due to visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Like millions of seniors confined to assisted living facilities and nursing homes amid COVID-19 concerns, Shelton was able to visit with his granddaughter in a unique way as new rules and regulations have been put in place.

Visitor restrictions did not stop Carly from sharing the exciting news of her engagement with her grandfather through the window of Premier Living & Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw.

The facility shared photos of the special moment on its Facebook page, capturing the hearts and attention of nearly 200 thousand people online.

"Even though visitation is restricted at this time, staff suggested an alternative. Here, a resident's granddaughter tells her grandfather she's engaged," the facility posted on Facebook.

They called the moment "emotional and memorable," thanking the duo for allowing staff members to capture this special moment.

Premier Living & Rehab Center began enforcing strict visitation policies last week with visitors only being allowed in an end-of-life basis.