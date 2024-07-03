89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grand Marshal, Resident of the Year announced for 52nd annual Kenilworth Parade for Independence Day

4 hours 12 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 1:24 PM July 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Kenilworth neighborhood is hosting its 52nd annual Independence Day parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Boone Avenue, with this year's theme being "We the People."

This year's Grand Marshal is Jennifer Richardson, founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful. The Kenilworth Resident of the Year is Coach Barrett Murphy.

"It's just a fun parade. It started off as a bunch of guys with kazoos of all things on their bicycles riding down the parkway. It's developed into a wonderful family-friendly event," past president of the neighborhood John Daly said.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Girl Scouts, swim teams, and more will be in attendance when the parade rolls. 

Trending News

More Independence Day events around the capital area can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days