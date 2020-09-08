Grand Jury to examine accusations against former E. Feliciana school board member

CLINTON - On Tuesday, a grand jury will examine accusations of payroll fraud made against former East Feliciana School Board member Edward Brooks Jr.

Brooks Jr. faces possible criminal charges for failing to attend multiple school board meetings and continuing to collect pay as a fully-functioning member of the board.

Records indicate that Brooks Jr. missed 2 of 8 School Board meetings in 2016, 10 of 12 meetings in 2017, 10 of 14 meetings in 2018, and 10 of 13 meetings in 2019.

Despite these many absences, audit reports show he was paid $18,450 from July 2016 through June 30, 2019.

>Click here for original article, detailing the seeming discrepancies in Brooks Jr's pay and attendance records<

In an interview with WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris, Brooks Jr. openly admitted to missing multiple meetings.

Brooks Jr. said, "I'm not disputing the fact that my life did not allow me to (attend meetings). So, that's not what I'm arguing about. That's fact. That's in the record. It's there. Being on the road. I didn't do it. That's why I said, I need to go ahead and resign. So, to keep coming at me with that angle is a waste of time. I'm not arguing that."

He submitted a resignation letter to the school board in August, stating that family obligations and other responsibilities hadn't allowed him to attend meetings regularly.

He also insinuated that he wasn't invested in this particular aspect of his role as a school board member.

"I can't even say that I put forth a lot of effort," Brooks Jr. explained, "because this is a the problem that I had: even the meetings that I did attend, they didn't do anything for the kids."

On Tuesday morning, the grand jury will analyze Brooks Jr.'s offered reasons for missing so many meetings as well as his pay records to help them decide whether to omit the case, throw it out, or accept it and move forward with criminal charges against the former school board member.