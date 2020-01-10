Grand jury to consider school shooting evidence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors are expected to begin presenting a grand jury with evidence against a 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the panel, which meets behind closed doors, is expected to begin considering formal charges against Nikolas Cruz on Tuesday. He's been jailed since the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he was once a student.

Cruz confessed to investigators when he was captured about an hour after the shooting. Multiple witnesses have identified him as the shooter.

The Broward State Attorney's Office typically presents evidence to grand jurors in all first-degree murder cases and all police shootings. The panel will hear testimony from witnesses and then vote on an indictment. It could take more than one day.