Grand jury to consider indictment in deadly deputy-involved shooting

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Last October, 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield was killed after stealing food from a gas station, and on Tuesday a grand jury will decide whether or not the man accused of firing the deadly shot will face criminal charges.

The man tied to the fatal shooting is East Feliciana Parish deputy, Glenn Sims.

According to investigators, after Whitfield stole food, Sims tried to apprehend him by firing a warning shot.

It's believed that Sims then ran towards Whitfield and attempted to grab his hoodie, but his gun went off in Whitfield's direction, hitting and killing him on the scene.

After Whitfield's death, the small community of Ethel was shaken.

Whitfield's family and friends told WBRZ though the 31-year-old had a mental illness, he was known as harmless by many in the community.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing Whitfield's family in court and he told WBRZ he hopes to see justice prevail on behalf of Whitfield's family.

"We want full justice," Crump said. "Full justice, for Christopher Whitfield. Not just criminal justice, we want civil justice. We want to hold this Sheriff's Office accountable to the full extent of the law."

District Attorney Sam D'aquilla says he's considering bringing a second-degree murder charge against Sims.

In any case, the grand Jury must decide if Sims will be indicted.