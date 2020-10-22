Grand jury indicts attorney accused of raping underage girl in 2003

WEST FELICIANA - An attorney and one-time candidate for district attorney was indicted on criminal charges, including rape, Thursday.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office confirmed David Opperman was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape and a count of sexual battery.

Opperman was arrested in 2017 after he was accused of forcing himself onto a 13-year-old back in 2003. All three charges in the indictment Thursday were related to that same incident.

He previously campaigned for the office of West Feliciana district attorney in 2014.

Opperman has also been engaged in a feud with the current district attorney Sam D'Aquilla, who has accused his political rival of malpractice in the past. On the other side, Opperman has accused D'Aquilla of destroying evidence and having a sexual relationship with former coroner Laura DeJohn.