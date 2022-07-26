Latest Weather Blog
Grand jury expected to consider formal charges against Dakota Theriot
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) - A grand jury in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, is set to consider formal charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend, members of her family, and his parents before fleeing to Virginia.
The Advocate reports District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says he's seeking three counts of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Dakota Theriot in the deaths of Summer Ernest, her brother, and her father. The jury will meet Thursday morning.
Authorities say Theriot fatally shot the Ernests and then killed his parents at their neighboring Ascension Parish home. He was arrested the next day at his grandmother's home in Virginia.
Fearing he would show up, she had checked into a hotel and asked authorities to check her home. Theriot was also charged with offenses including first-degree murder in his parents' deaths in Ascension Parish.
