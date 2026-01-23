Latest Weather Blog
Grand jury clears son of Iberville Parish assessor, police officer who shot him
NEW ROADS - A grand jury chose not to indict both the son of the Iberville Parish assessor and the officer who shot him in September, court documents show.
John Sexton, son of Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton, was shot in September by a New Roads Police officer, John Chambliss, outside the O'Reilly's Auto Parts on Hospital Road.
Louisiana State Police reported at the time of the shooting that a New Roads officer investigating a disturbance complaint encountered Sexton and that the officer shot at Sexton, striking him several times.
The grand jury was considering if Sexton should face charges of aggravated assault upon a peace officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence; it also considered whether Chambliss should charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Both cases returned "no true bill," meaning the jury chose not to bring an indictment.
Sexton previously sued Chambliss, saying the officer used excessive force.
