Grand jury clears East Feliciana deputy in shooting

CLINTON - Tuesday marks the second round of grand jury proceedings for the fatal deputy-involved shooting in East Felicina Parish that left Christopher Whitfield dead.

The deputy who shot Whitfield, Glenn Sims, was cleared by law enforcement but may now face a trial that will not include a jury of his peers.

Sims' case was originally scheduled for February but was pushed back when enough people didn't show up. Two of those selected as jurors were people who Sims knows.

The District Attorney's Office is attempting to indict Sims with one charge of second-degree murder.

WBRZ has learned that the District Attorney asked Sims' attorney, Rodney Baum, if Sims would like to appear in court and testify but Baum declined.

On Tuesday the jury will meet at 9:30 for a discussion that is expected to end between noon and 2 p.m.

Last October, Whitfield was shot while stealing raw chicken from a gas station convenience store.

