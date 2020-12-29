Grammy-winning musician says his teen son was assaulted during 'traumatic' racial profiling incident

Keyon Harrold

A Grammy-award winning jazz musician took to social media to let the public know exactly what happened when his 14-year-old son allegedly became the target of racism.

Though nationally recognized trumpeter Keyon Harrold has performed at the White House and worked alongside artists such as Beyonce, Mac Miller, and Rihanna, his notable accomplishments did little to shield him and his teenage son from a recent incident that Harrold classifies as 'racial profiling.'

The 40-year-old Missouri native took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 27) and shared video of the encounter.

The video shows an unknown woman confronting Harrold and his son at a New York City hotel on Saturday. In the video, the unidentified woman begins to erroneously accuse Harrold's son, Keyon Junior, of stealing her phone.

“I hate I have to post this,” Harrold wrote in the video’s caption. “I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive. The lady in this video assaulted my 14-year-old son and me as we came down from our room in the Arlo Soho to get breakfast. This person quote on quote ‘lost’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous.”

The video shows the woman, whose face is partially covered by a mask, hiding behind the hotel's manager and then briefly stepping forward to lunge at Harrold and Keyon Junior.

When the hotel manager asks the teen to show the woman the home screen on his phone, Harrold steps in and says that isn't necessary.

In the caption, Harrold explains why he said this in his post, saying that he was a current guest of the hotel, while the woman, who'd already checked out, came in from the street.

In any case, the woman then scratched Harrold and tackled his son.

However, the woman's accusations were proved baseless when her phone was shortly thereafter returned by an Uber driver.

Harrold notes that even after this, the woman didn't apologize to him or his son.

“No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me,” the musician wrote. “No apologies from the establishment. This (expletive) happens so often. It needs to stop!!! If anyone recognizes this person, please tag or DM.”

Harrold explained to reporters with The New York Times that he feels was racially profiled by the woman.

“I wonder what would happen if it were different, if it were a black woman and there was a white 14-year-old,” he said. “They assumed he was guilty. The management didn’t even question her as to why she would even think he had the phone.”