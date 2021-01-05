47°
Grammy Awards postponed to March due to recent coronavirus surge
Originally scheduled for January 31, the 2021 Grammys have been postponed due to a recent coronavirus surge.
The Recording Academy, CBS, and show producers released a joint statement Tuesday evening announcing a new date for the show. It will now take place on Sunday, March 14, 2021, the statement said.
Prior to postponing the show, audience arrangements were limited, allowing only performers and presenters on-site throughout the event.
Plans included keeping nominated artists out of the building to accept awards remotely, much like the 2020 Emmys.
The state of California has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season. A new, single-day record was set with 74,000 new cases on Jan. 4, The Los Angeles Times reports.
