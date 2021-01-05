Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge

Originally scheduled for January 31, the 2021 Grammys have been postponed due to a recent coronavirus surge.

Organizers have not yet rescheduled the event, though plans of holding the event in March are up in the air.

Prior to postponing the show, audience arrangements were limited, allowing only performers and presenters on-site throughout the event.

Plans included keeping nominated artists out of the building to accept awards remotely, much like the 2020 Emmys.

The state of California has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season. A new, single-day record was set with 74,000 new cases on Jan. 4, The Los Angeles Times reports.