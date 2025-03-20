60°
Gramercy man arrested for drug charges after parking stolen motorcycle

1 hour 29 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 11:17 AM March 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GRAMERCY - A man was arrested on drug charges after he parked a stolen motorcycle and deputies recognized it. 

Dustan Cockburn, 35, was arrested Mar. 13 after deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office saw him drive into Lutcher on a motorcycle. He parked the bike and deputies later learned the motorcycle was stolen. 

Cockburn was found sitting in a nearby parked vehicle. 

When deputies searched the motorcycle, they found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine. Cockburn was arrested for drug charges and illegal possession of a stolen vehicle. 

