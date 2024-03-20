Grambling State basketball to kick off First Four in 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Photo via Grambling State

GRAMBLING - The Grambling men's basketball team is tipping off for the first match of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

GSU secured its first trip to Division I after defeating Texas Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Saturday. They entered the SWAC tournament as the No. 1 seed and currently sit at a 20-14 record.

Wednesday's contest will be the first-ever meeting between Grambling State and Montana State (17-17 overall, 9-9 Big Sky), who is embarking on its sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.