Graffiti that blemishes Florida Blvd. may be connected to cemetery vandalism

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a connection between recent vandalism near Mid City and a tagging attack last week at Sweet Olive Cemetery.

If you're driving along Florida Blvd. heading to or from downtown you'll probably notice the graffiti that blemishes mostly abandoned buildings lining the roadway.

They all seem to have the same style: jumbled up words and phrases with vulgar and profane language.

The spray paint can be seen from the old Borden Dairy building near N. Foster Drive to the CATS station on N. 22nd Street.

It resembles the vandalism discovered at the Sweet Olive Cemetery last week.

A quick cleanup effort scrubbed away the red and black spray paint at the cemetery in just a day's time. But that's not the case for other spots near Mid-City.

"We're not sure what message this person is trying to send, but they are really getting the attention of everybody,” East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker said.

It's also getting the attention of law enforcement. BRPD said that they've identified a suspect in the cemetery graffiti who may also be responsible for the other vandalism in the area.

That person has not been arrested, but officials and residents in the area are ready for whoever is responsible to get caught. And they’ re also ready for the mess to be cleaned up.

"Because it's aggravating, it's frustrating, it's disrespectful and it's really uncalled for,” Wicker said.

It is unclear when those other tagged buildings will be cleaned up. Since most of the builds appear to be abandoned, that responsibility falls on the City-Parish.