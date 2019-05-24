Grab your cowboy boots: Bayou Country Superfest set for this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Tickets are still available for this year's Bayou Country Superfest.

The event is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at Tiger Stadium.

Saturday's performers include Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, and Cassadee Pope. Sunday will feature Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice, and Parish County Line.

Parking info:

-Parking will be available for first-come first-serve purchase on event days.

-Vehicle parking lots will be open on event days beginning at 9 a.m. There is no overnight parking in the vehicle parking lots and vehicles may be towed if left in the lots overnight.

-ADA parking spaces will be available in Lot 108. Shuttle transportation from Lot 108 to the stadium will be available for ADA festival goers.

Transportation info:

-North Stadium Drive and South Stadium Drive will be closed to automobile traffic. North Stadium Drive between the PMAC and Tiger Stadium will be closed to pedestrians.

-Hotel shuttles/Uber/Lyft/Taxis can drop-off and pick-up passengers in the front part of Lot 406 on Skip Bertman Drive.