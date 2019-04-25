Grab a spoon: Blue Bell releases 'Cookie Cake' ice cream

Photo: Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas - Blue Bell has announced that a new ice cream flavor is hitting store shelves Thursday.

Cookie Cake is described as a sweet cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite.”

The limited time flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes.

Be one smart cookie and try our new Cookie Cake Ice Cream! Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded w/chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing. In stores beginning today in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/6EE8QnVnyJ — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 25, 2019

For a complete list of flavors now available, click here.