88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor will hold COVID news briefing at 3 p.m. Friday; watch live on Ch. 2, WBRZ+

46 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, July 29 2021 Jul 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 5:33 PM July 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news conference Friday to address the state's response to Louisiana's newest coronavirus surge.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. WBRZ will carry the conference live on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com.

Check here to stream live news coverage

Trending News

Read about Louisiana's latest coronavirus data here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days