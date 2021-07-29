88°
Governor will hold COVID news briefing at 3 p.m. Friday; watch live on Ch. 2, WBRZ+
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news conference Friday to address the state's response to Louisiana's newest coronavirus surge.
The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. WBRZ will carry the conference live on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com.
Read about Louisiana's latest coronavirus data here.
