Governor holds COVID briefing Thursday morning; stream it here
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold another briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to COVID-19.
Thursday's briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.
WBRZ will stream the briefing live here
