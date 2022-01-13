60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor holds COVID briefing Thursday morning; stream it here

44 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, January 13 2022 Jan 13, 2022 January 13, 2022 10:10 AM January 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold another briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to COVID-19. 

Thursday's briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol. 

WBRZ will stream the briefing live here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days