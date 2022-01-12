57°
Governor will hold COVID briefing Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold another briefing to discuss Louisiana's response to COVID-19.
Thursday's briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.
WBRZ will stream the briefing live here
