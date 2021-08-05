78°
Governor will hold another COVID news briefing Friday

3 hours 2 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 5:33 PM August 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge, his second this week. 

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will come just days after the state's mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

