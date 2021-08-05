Governor will hold another COVID news briefing Friday

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge, his second this week.

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will come just days after the state's mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

