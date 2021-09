Governor will hold afternoon briefing on Tropical Storm Nicholas; watch it live here

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to discuss preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

WBRZ will stream the news conference live here at 3:30 p.m..

While the storm is projected to make landfall in Texas, it is also expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Louisiana.

