Governor will discuss mask mandate at Tuesday COVID briefing
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID response.
The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Edwards is expected to discuss whether he'll extend the state's mask mandate, which is set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27.
