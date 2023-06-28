Governor vetoes bill to add punishment for getting too close to police officers when they are working

BATON ROUGE - The Governor chose to veto a bill that would make it illegal to be near a police officer while they are working, saying this provision would be unconstitutional.

The bill said that approaching a law enforcement officer engaged in law enforcement duties would be classified as a misdemeanor, punishable with a fine up to $500 and 60 days jail time.

Governor Edwards said if the bill were to become law it would pressure bystanders into not observing or recording police action, depleting First Amendment rights. Edwards said witnesses to an incident with officers "are invaluable in promoting transparency."