Governor vetoes proposal for permitless concealed carry in Louisiana

Photo: Pixabay

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has blocked legislation that would allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, according to The Advocate.

"I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training," the governor said in a statement released Friday.

The proposal from Senator Jay Morris would have allowed anyone who "meets the same eligibility requirements" for a concealed handgun permit to legally carry without that documentation.

The bill was approved by both the Louisiana House and Senate in the most recent legislative session.

The governor had previously commented that he was opposed to the bill as it made its way through the legislative process earlier this year and defended the current permitting process.

Governor Edwards' full statement reads:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me. Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place. It is a matter of basic public safety and numerous law enforcement leaders across the state opposed the bill for this reason, especially as it relates to the enhanced risk posed to their officers. Simply put, it is not too much to ask that a person who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in public be required to attend basic marksmanship and safety training so they understand the regulations associated with such an action. That’s reasonable and responsible, and for these reasons, I have vetoed the permitless carry bill.”