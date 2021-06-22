82°
Governor vetoes bill proposing transgender ban in girls sports

Tuesday, June 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill proposing the ban of transgender girls playing school sports.

Senate Bill 156, known as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, hoped to "prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls and women at elementary, secondary, and postsecondary schools."

