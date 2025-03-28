Governor to name interim Motor Vehicles chief after commissioner resigns amid state of emergency

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry said Friday he would appoint an interim head of the state Office of Motor Vehicles after the person in charge resigned amid an emergency situation.

Dan Casey resigned amid a state of emergency for the OMV, which Landry declared Mar. 20. That state is effective until April 19.

"Our mission continues," Landry said, "as we work to permanently fix the system.

"In the coming days I will name an interim secretary who will work to fulfill the mission of an OMV that works for the people."

Casey said the system the OMV currently works with is 50 years old, which Landry addressed in his Friday statement, saying Casey "faced nearly impossible circumstances including a system that was designed in the 1970s, with the demands of the 21st century."