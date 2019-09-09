90°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor surprises Little League champions with Popeyes chicken sandwiches
BATON ROUGE - The Little League World Champions from River Ridge received some big surprises during their visit in Baton Rouge Sunday.
The players got to meet LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri. Each member also got their own personalized baseball bat.
As for their meal, Governor John Bel Edwards managed to secure a supply of the coveted Popeyes chicken sandwiches. The sandwich has been out of stock since August, when the company "sold out" nationwide due to extreme demand.
The only place in the world that you can get a @PopeyesChicken sandwich is at the Governor’s Mansion tonight. Only the best for Louisiana’s own 2019 @LittleLeague World Series Champions! #LouisianaProud pic.twitter.com/KN13ws7wRZ— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 9, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash on Jefferson Hwy.
-
Firefighters called to Monday fire on Blair Lane
-
Crews called to morning house fire on Blair Lane
-
La. Little League winners surprised with Popeyes chicken sandwiches, personalized bats
-
Audit reveals improper billing withing Medicaid Behavioral Health program